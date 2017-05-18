City crews recycle nearly 7 million pounds of material from demolished properties

Crews with the city of Wilmington have recycled nearly 7 million pounds of material after demolishing three city-owned properties.(Source: WECT)

Crews with the city of Wilmington have recycled nearly 7 million pounds of material after demolishing three city-owned properties in April.

These buildings located at 901 North Third Street and 908 and 922 North Front Street, had been used by Cape Fear Community College as classroom buildings, but have been vacant for years.

After demolition, the city recently used these lots as the downtown transportation hub for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Future plans for these properties include a mixed-use, high-density development.

While the buildings were being demolished, almost 7 million pounds of material were recycled, or about 93.5 percent of the total amount of material cleared.

Here is a breakdown of the material recycled:

Steel – 143,194 lbs (71.6 tons)

Aluminum – 4,860 lbs (2.43 tons)

Vegetation – 12,430 lbs (6.22 tons)

Concrete – 6,828,000 lbs (3,414 tons)

Only about 6.25 percent of the material cleared went to the county landfill.

