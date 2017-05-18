Car seat safety checks to expand to all WFD stations

Starting in June, every station with the Wilmington Fire Department will perform car seat safety checks and ensure you have the right seat to fit your child. (Source: WECT)

The right car seat could save a child's life, but only if it's installed correctly.

"It's more of an inspection. We want you to [install] it, and we'll make sure you did it correctly," Captain Scott Rivenbark explained. "Anything you need to know, we'll check for recalls on your model, whatever model that you have, and that it is a proper fit for whatever age child that you have."

Even if a child is secured, an improper fit can be very dangerous.

"Straps are too loose, there's not proper head support, there's not proper side support, whether it's rear facing or front facing if it's a booster seat or an an actual car seat - all those things matter for different age groups and different sizes of children," Rivenbark explained.

The checks are available from 9:00-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:00 p.m. daily.

Those with the fire department ask that you call ahead for a technician prior to showing up. Firefighters/technicians are still responding to emergencies and will not always be available during posted hours.

They ask that you call another nearby station if no one answers your call.

Locations and phone numbers:

Headquarters: 801 Market Street 910-341-7846

Station 2: 3403 Park Avenue 910-341-7850

Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive 910-343-3949

Station 5: 1502 Wellington Avenue 910-341-1023

Station 6: 3939 Carolina Beach Road 910-341-1019

Station 7: 3230 South College 910-343-4754

Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road 910-342-2700

Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road 910-342-2750

Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive 910-772-4140

Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road 910-341-1021



New Hanover County Fire Rescue, ILM Airport, and New Hanover County Health Department offer child passenger safety assistance.

Wilmington Intl. Airport (ILM Fire Rescue): 1760 Dolan Dr. 910-341-4336

New Hanover County Health Department 2029 S. 17th St. 910-798-6636



