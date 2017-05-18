Car seat safety checks to expand to all WFD in June

Starting in June, every station with the Wilmington Fire Department will perform car seat safety checks and ensure you have the right seat to fit your child. (Source: WECT)

The right car seat could save a child's life, but only if it's installed correctly.

"It's more of an inspection. We want you to [install] it, and we'll make sure you did it correctly," Captain Scott Rivenbark explained. "Anything you need to know, we'll check for recalls on your model, whatever model that you have, and that it is a proper fit for whatever age child that you have."

Even if a child secured, and improper fit can be very dangerous.

"Straps are too loose, there's not proper head support, there's not proper side support, whether it's rear facing or front facing if it's a booster seat or an an actual car seat - all those things matter for different age groups and different sizes of children," Rivenbark explained.

Until June 1, you can get your seat checked at Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 9.

