Brunswick seniors walk tall to inspire younger students

Seniors at North Brunswick High School held their heads high Thursday as they walked the halls wheree their education began.

Wearing their graduation caps and gowns, the students walked proudly as elementary and middle school aged students cheered for them over the Pomp and Circumstance.

"I hope it was inspirational for the children here today," said North Brunswick High School senior Chase Costen. "I hope it's something they will remember so that they are like, I want to graduate so that I can do this and inspire someone else. I hope it's a chain reaction."

The goal is to help younger students create a vision for their futures and is the continuation of the school system's Celebrating What's Right initiative.

Seniors were also given the chance to thank teachers who inspired, encouraged and supported them throughout their educational journeys.

"Humble beginnings are really important and should be important to everyone," Costen said. "You need to remember wher you come from because without a past there will be no future. So, I'm ready to take what I've learned throughout my years of grade school education and use them for higher learning."

Seniors at South and West Brunswick High Schools will get to parade the halls Friday and students at Early College High School and Brunswick County Academy will take part in the event Monday.

