UNCW softball team's historic season ends - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW softball team's historic season ends

The UNCW softball team's historic season came to an end Thursday with a 1-0 loss to Ohio in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship. (Source: UNCW) The UNCW softball team's historic season came to an end Thursday with a 1-0 loss to Ohio in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship. (Source: UNCW)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WECT) -

The UNCW softball team's historic season came to an end Thursday with a 1-0 loss to Ohio in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship.

This season, the Seahawks (35-20-1) set school records for wins, fielding percentage (.997) and fewest errors (39).

Bobcat pitcher Danielle Stiene tossed a no-hitter in the victory, striking out nine.

UNCW pitcher Sarah Davis allowed one run on five hits.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly