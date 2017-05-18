UNCW softball team's historic season ends

The UNCW softball team's historic season came to an end Thursday with a 1-0 loss to Ohio in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship. (Source: UNCW)

The UNCW softball team's historic season came to an end Thursday with a 1-0 loss to Ohio in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship.

This season, the Seahawks (35-20-1) set school records for wins, fielding percentage (.997) and fewest errors (39).

Bobcat pitcher Danielle Stiene tossed a no-hitter in the victory, striking out nine.

UNCW pitcher Sarah Davis allowed one run on five hits.

