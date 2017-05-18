Historic Season Concludes for Seahawk Softball

From UNCW

LYNCHBURG, Virginia – The most successful season in UNCW softball history came to a close on Thursday as the Seahawks were edged by Ohio, 1-0, in an elimination game at the National Invitational Softball Championship's Lynchburg Regional at Liberty Softball Stadium.



The loss completes the Seahawks' record-setting season with a 35-20-1 record. Ohio, meanwhile, improves to 41-17 and advances to Thursday's championship game against Liberty.



Junior Sarah Davis registered a complete game effort in the circle, allowing just one run on five hits. The Burlington, N.C., product, who finished with a 16-8 record, also tallied four strikeouts.



Junior Danielle Stiene recorded the victory for Ohio after not allowing a hit while fashioning nine strikeouts.



Junior Taylor Saxton went 2-for-3 to lead Ohio's five-hit attack while senior Madison Claytor drove in the game's lone run.



Key Moment: Ohio scored the game's only run in the top of the first inning as Claytor's double to left center scored sophomore Natalie Alvarez.



Inside the Box Score: The teams combined to leave 13 runners on base and were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position … Stiene and Davis combined to induce 22 fly ball outs.



#SeahawkStats: UNCW finished the season with 35 wins, marking a program record … The Seahawks also complete the year with an 8-3 record in neutral site games … Seniors Merritt Wilkinson, Lauren Moore and Nella Chamblee played the final games of their career against Ohio … Wilkinson finished her career as the program's all-time leader in times being hit by a pitch (21) and walks (88) while her 133 career hits are good for 22nd in program history … Moore ends her career with 120 hits, which is 26th on the Seahawks' all-time list, while starting 184-of-192 games … Chamblee posted 115 hits in her career while starting 187-of-191 games … The Seahawks' senior class finished with 101 wins, tying for the third-highest total in program history … UNCW also ends the year with a .997 fielding percentage, the highest in program history … The Seahawks also set a school record for the fewest errors in a season (39).