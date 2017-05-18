My turn: Would you know what to do if you saw someone collapse in front of you?

We should know how to do basic CPR. (Source: Associated Press)

Would you know what to do if you saw someone collapse in front of you? That’s a hard question to answer UNTIL you’re thrown into the position. But it’s a very real possibility you might face this situation someday.

We’ve seen two high profile incidents recently….one with a positive outcome and one with a negative outcome. Senator Thom Tillis had a few people come to his rescue during a road race in Washington D.C. this week after an overheating episode.

There was also a bicycle and 18-wheeler collision that ultimately ended up with the cyclist dying. But even there, folks immediately stepped up to try to help the victim.

We should all be so lucky to live in a community where people care enough to try to save others. These are great examples of the personal responsibility we all should feel when it comes to offering assistance. We should know how to do basic CPR.

We should know the basics of what to do when seeing someone in distress. And we all need to be aware of our surroundings because these emergencies don’t come with a warning.

The stories we’ve seen just this week show us how important it is for all of us to be prepared to face the unknown.

