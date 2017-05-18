Water outage, boil advisory planned for Dawson Street area

A water outage is scheduled for roughly 110 Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers Friday night as crews work to replace two broken valves on Dawson Street. (Source: CFPUA)

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, a traffic alteration will begin at the intersection of Dawson and S. Fourth streets. The work zone will include lane shifts on the ramp exiting the bridge approaching the intersection of S. Third and Dawson and will end just short of the intersection of S. Fifth and Dawson.

The water outage will begin at 11 p.m. to coincide with the end of the business day for the Burger King in the area.

The work is expected to take four to six hours.

CFPUA customers in the following areas will experience periods of low pressure and/or outages while work is conducted:

700-900 block of S. Third Street

100-500 block of Dawson Street

700-800 block of Queen Street

700 block of S. Fourth Street

318 Queen Street

Once service returns, customers in the affected area will be under a boil water advisory.

Customers are asked to boil their water for one minute then let it cool prior to consumption or to use bottled water.

Once water quality testing has been complete, CFPUA will lift the advisory.

