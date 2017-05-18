NC awarded $31M grant to fight opioid crisis

There’s a handful of different interpretations one would walk away with depending on what point during Pastor James Sizemore’s life you met him. Drug dealer, church founder, addict, seminary student and syringe program operator are just a few of the titles he could list in his autobiography.

Syringe Exchange Programs (SEPs) are illegal in North Carolina, although the House recently passed a measure allowing two pilot programs. For now, the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition operates five underground programs across North Carolina. The closest to Wilmington is in Fayetteville.

Most heroin users share a similar story as to how their addiction began - by first abusing doctor-prescribed narcotic pain medication.

New Hanover County has the second highest rate of heroin overdose deaths of all counties in North Carolina and tops the list when adjusted for population, according to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services. Casually nicknamed the “Heroin Highway,” Wilmington is considered a major stop for traffickers bringing in dope from areas like New Jersey and Maryland.

Govenor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein announced Thursday that North Carolina will receive a $31 million grant to help fight the opioid epidemic in the state. (Source: WECT)

Newly released data shows there has been a 73 percent increase in opiate-related deaths from 2005 to 2015.

According to WRAL, the state will receive $15.5 million for two consecutive years, with 20 percent of the funds going to addiction prevention efforts.

“Opioid addiction is devastating families across the nation,” Cooper said in a statement earlier in the week. “This is a uniquely challenging crisis for our communities and will require a new level of collaboration between law enforcement, treatment providers, and those in recovery."

"Opioids are tearing apart families, ruining lives and taking lives all across North Carolina," Stein told WRAL. "We have got to do more to prevent people from becoming addicted, treat people who are addicted and enforce oru laws aggressively against the drug traffickers who are breeding misery and death in our state."

This announcement comes on the heels of eight agencies in the Wilmignton area coming together to implement the LEAD program in the Port City. The goal of the program is to get addicts the help needed to stop using drugs. The District Attorney will sign off on all LEAD cases.

“What we want to do is connect people with care they need to have a successful health outcome,” said Robert Childs, director of the NC Harm Reduction Coalition. “Because we know if we don’t connect them with care, they may be in and out of the criminal justice system, and also more likely to commit basic crimes of need and poverty. And so we want to be able to connect them with the services they need to have a successful outcome and a healthier community in Wilmington.”

