NC man accused of threatening to crucify a district court judge

A Mebane man is facing a serious charge after telling a Wake County District Court Judge that he wanted to “crucify” him, according to an arrest warrant.

Keith Pardee Kemsley, 52, is facing one count of felony threatening an executive legal court officer. The threats were made between May 14 and May 17, documents show.

According to the warrant, Kemsley told the judge that he wanted to “crucify” him and that he “meant that in the biblical sense.” He also said that “putting [the judge] up on a crucifix will be my pleasure.”

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.