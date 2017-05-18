IKEA coming to Cary area

IKEA announced Thursday that its submitting plans to the Town of Cary for a potential store. (Source: IKEA)

IKEA announced Thursday that it's submitting plans to the Town of Cary for a potential store.

The proposed store would be in a 15-acre site located near I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, adjacent to the existing Cary Towne Center. It's about 12 miles west of downtown Raleigh and two miles from downtown Cary.

IKEA officials said that the town is considering a rezoning for part of the Cary Towne Center, which would be demolished.

"This submittal of a development plan allows Cary to formally consider an IKEA-specific use at the location and begin the Town Council’s review of an actual IKEA proposal for an approximately 359,000-square-foot store and a two-level parking structure with 1,000 parking spaces," a release said.

The new store could open as early as the summer of 2020,

It would be the second IKEA in the state. A Charlotte location opened in 2009.

When WECT asked its Facebook fans in 2015 what stores they would like to see come to the area, IKEA was one of the top three choices. At that time, a IKEA spokesperson said that the company needs a population base of two million in a media market to support a store.

