More than 1,000 racers lacing up for a good cause

The WILMA Dash is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The female-only 5K is for first-time runners, walkers, and seasoned runners.

Racers can come solo or join with a team and compete for team prizes.

Registration closes at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The race benefits the Pretty in Pink Foundation which is a North Carolina organization focused on assisting women with their breast cancer journey.

There will be a Health Fest that runs from 4-9 p.m. It’s filled with food, fitness, and music.

Entry to the Health Fest is free for runners. There are suggested donation amounts for those not running who still want to join in the fun.

Parking Info:

The convention center garage: paid parking.

CFCC’s Nutt Street Parking Deck: paid parking.

CFCC’s Student Lot: free parking.

