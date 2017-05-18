McGrath adds recruit from Colorado

The UNCW men's basketball team has added some long-range shooting after the announcement that Jeffrey Gary has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Seahawks. (Source: UNCW)

Gary becomes the third new player to join the Seahawks since C.B. McGarth was named the new head coach.

The 6-3, 170-pound Gary averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game for Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., during the 2016-17 season.

"I watched Jeffrey play for the first time this spring during the evaluation period and was impressed with his all-around game," said McGrath. "Jeffrey has a great shot from the perimeter, can really pass the ball and has a high basketball IQ. He competes on both ends of the court and seems very coachable. We can't wait to get started with him."

Gary's family is no stranger to UNCW. His uncle, Mark Gary, played in 116 games with the Seahawks from 1984-88.

Gary's father, Jeff, played basketball at Vanderbilt while his uncle, Greg, played at Tulane.

