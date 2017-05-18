Officials investigating 'suspicious' vehicle fire

A vehicle fire Thursday morning in Wilmington is considered "suspicious," according to officials. (Source: WECT)

Units responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in the 2800 block of Graham Street just before 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

