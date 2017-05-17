'Cat on Hot Tin Roof' coming to Thalian Hall

'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' will begin a run of shows at Thalian Hall on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

One of Tennessee Williams' best-known works will be performed at Thalian Hall.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof follows the story of a powerful Southern family as relatives scramble to secure their part of the estate.

Maggie Miller, who plays Maggie "The Cat" Pollitt in the Thalian production and J.R. Rodriguez, who plays Big Daddy Pollitt, visited the WECT studios on Wednesday to discuss the play, which begins its run at Thalian on Thursday.

The play will run Thursday through Sunday, then again May 25-28. Click here for tickets and more information.

