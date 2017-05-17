WAVE provides peek at new transportation hub - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WAVE provides peek at new transportation hub

(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A downtown Wilmington area that has abandoned buildings and open space now is getting closer to becoming a transportation hub.

Leaders from WAVE transit on Wednesday revealed renderings of the hub that has been in the works since 2000. WAVE representatives showed the public plans for the hub and planned to hear concerns and answer questions from concerned citizens.

The transportation center will be built on Third Street in hopes of meeting the needs of all of its downtown riders.

