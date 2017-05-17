Hanover's Blake Smith Signs With Pfeiffer

An injury kept Blake Smith on the bench for a considerable chunk of his senior season.

It couldn’t keep him off college coaches' radar.

Smith signed with Pfeiffer University Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony at Brogdon Hall on the campus of New Hanover High School.

“After I visited them, just the academic atmosphere the athletic atmosphere – it’s a small campus, it’s a good fit for me,” said Smith. “I really enjoyed my visit, so I’m looking forward to it next year.”

Smith played a vital role in Hanover earning the MEC Tournament Championship. A sharpshooter, his style will fit in well with Pfeiffer’s offense, which was on display in Trask Coliseum this past season in an entertaining, competitive game against UNCW.

"The past four years have been indescribable. Being a freshman on varsity, that was very hard to handle, but I was able to get pushed,” Smith said. “Playing for Coach Angel has been wonderful. He’s always taught me defense first, and that’s what we’ve done. That’s why part of me leaving here with 92 wins is the way it is, because of him.”

Four years making plays for @NHHSBball2016. @blakesmitty33 will continue getting buckets at Pfeiffer this fall pic.twitter.com/AqYvwW9Y61 — AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) May 17, 2017

