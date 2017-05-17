Cover and Eldridge close out play at NCAA golf tournament

COLLEGE GROVE, Tennessee – Patrick Cover and Thomas Eldridge finished tied for 39th and 62nd overall, respectively, as they concluded their junior season of golf at the NCAA College Grove Regional on Wednesday at The Grove.



Cover (76-73-75=224) carded a three-over-par 75 in the final round of the regional to improve two spots in the final standings. Eldridge (79-73-78=230) posted a four-over 76 and did not move in the final round.



“I’m proud of the way my guys competed this season,” said UNCW Head Coach Matt Clark. “They both learned a lot this season and will be working hard to make sure we travel to the regionals as a team in their senior seasons.”