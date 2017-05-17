Lauren Moore leads UNCW softball past Iona 6-2

LYNCHBURG, Virginia – Senior Lauren Moore went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs as UNCW kept its hopes of winning the NISC Lynchburg Regional alive with a 6-2 victory over Iona in an elimination game at Liberty Softball Stadium on Wednesday evening.



The victory allows the Seahawks to improve to 35-19-1 on the season while Iona finishes the year with a 27-24 record.



Moore was one of two UNCW players to record a multi-hit game as sophomore Kali Jones added a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored. Freshman Dominique Travers drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the fourth inning.



Junior Sarah Davis allowed just one run on three hits over 4.0 innings to earn her team-leading 16th win of the season. Sophomore Haley Lenderman secured her second save after giving up a run on three hits over the final three frames.



Freshman Alana Evans (17-7) took the loss for Iona after yielding six runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings with two strikeouts and two walks.



Key Moment: UNCW used a five-run fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie. The Seahawks collected seven hits in the frame and sent 10 batters to the plate.

Inside the Box Score: UNCW was 8-for-14 with runners on base, including a 6-for-10 effort with runners in scoring position … Iona was just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-7 with two outs … Iona also left 12 runners on base.



#SeahawkStats: UNCW and Iona met for the first time since 2013 … Davis becomes the first UNCW pitcher to record 16 or more wins in a season since Jennifer Bosley notched 17 victories in 2006 … She also becomes the sixth hurler in program history to earn 30 or more career victories … UNCW is now 8-2 in neutral site games this season … Moore reached the 50-hit plateau for the season, giving the Seahawks three players with 50 or more hits for the first time since 2006 … The Seahawks have matched a program record by recording their fourth save of the season … UNCW is hitting .313 as a team in the tournament with 11 runs on 25 hits … The Seahawks have not committed an error in five consecutive games, raising their fielding percentage to .978 …



UNCW is now 12-1 when recording 10 or more hits this season and 30-1-1 when outhitting its opponent.

Up Next: UNCW faces Ohio in an elimination game on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. The winner advances to face Liberty in the championship game at 1 p.m.

- UNCWSports.com -