One more win: Redemption the mission for Cape Fear lacrosse

With seven seconds left in last year's boys' lacrosse state championship game, Forsyth Country Day School put a shot in the back of the net, taking a 13-12 lead, and the state title against Cape Fear Academy.

"It was probably the worst game ever, just because of what was on the line and how bad we wanted it," said Cole Boggio, who has been a major part of the Hurricanes' success this season. "We had a bunch of seniors that year. You just couldn't go back. You couldn't change it."

Twelve months later, they are going back to that state championship game against the same team from one year ago. That loss to Forsyth Country Day has never really left their minds

"About halfway back on the bus ride, I was like, 'I'm ready for next year though, because I know we're gonna come back,'" Boggio said.

"First practice of the season, we were thinking about redemption," said Henry Murtagh, a sophomore on this year's squad. "We knew we were gonna make it back and we knew the work we would have to put forth. We made it there, so now it's time to redeem ourselves."

Redemption is sometimes attainable with motivation and experience. The Hurricanes had the first, but a dozen seniors graduated from last year's team.

"It was supposed to be a rebuilding year," head coach Paul Gilbert said. "No one told these guys."

Cape Fear bounced back from that championship defeat with a 14-5 record this year, even without the wealth of veteran maturity a coach can get used to.

"When you take bus rides with these wingnuts and you listen to what they're talking about and when you're sitting with the freshmen and they're playing video games, you realize that they're 14, 15, 16-year-olds," Gilbert said with a laugh. "They're a lot of fun. I wouldn't trade them for anything. They're a lot better than when I taught them in middle school."

Whether or not they get the win that eluded them last year will be determined Saturday, with a script they could only have hoped for, the exact same opponent as last year's final

"It would mean everything," Boggio said. "It'd mean a lot not only to have it for myself but to bring it to Gilbert and bring the first one to Cape Fear and all the coaches and it'd just make all this hard work with put on for the season completely worth it."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.