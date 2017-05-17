WPD to seek charges against truck driver in deadly crash

Wilmington Police have decided to pursue charges against the driver of a tanker truck involved in a deadly crash along 17th Street. (Source: WECT)

Investigators with the Wilmington Police Department are preparing to file charges against the driver of a tanker truck involved in a deadly accident.

The crash Monday evening at the intersection of 17th Street and Peel Street killed 20-year-old Megan McClellan as she rode her bicycle to work at a restaurant nearby.

Police spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay said after investigating the crash, detectives decided to pursue charges against the driver, who has not been identified by investigators. Lindsay said she is not certain what charges detectives will be seeking, but she added they could go to the magistrate to secure an arrest warrant as soon as Wednesday night.

Wilmington Police are asking anyone with information on the accident to call 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip. Text “Tip708" and information to 274637 (CRIMES).

