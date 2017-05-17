UNCW softball earns program-record 34th victory

LYNCHBURG, Virginia – The list of records compiled by the UNCW softball team this season continues to grow as the Seahawks earned their program-record 34th win of the year with a 5-1 victory over Campbell at the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship at Liberty Softball Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who eclipse the previous single-season mark of 33 wins, improved to 34-19-1 after earning their second triumph over Campbell this season. The Camels, meanwhile, see their season come to a close with a 29-29 record after dropping their seventh game in a row.



Sophomore third baseman Hannah Adamczyk led UNCW by going 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in. Junior shortstop Kelsey Bryan added three hits with a career-high three stolen bases.



Sophomore Lacey Fox earned the win in the circle for the Seahawks after throwing 2.0 innings of scoreless relief. She retired all six batters she faced and tallied a strikeout.



Senior Bailey Bjorson drove in the Camels’ lone run with a single to right field in the seventh inning, ending the Seahawks’ shutout bid.

Freshman Megan Richards took the loss for Campbell after allowing three runs on two hits without retiring a batter to begin the game.



Key Moment: UNCW erupted for four runs on four hits in the first inning, including a two-run home run by Adamczyk. Sophomore Rachel Willis also drove in a run with a double to left center during the frame.



Inside the Box Score: UNCW matched a season high with six stolen bases against Campbell, including four in the first inning … The Seahawks were 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position … Campbell was held to 1-for-12 hitting with runners on base and 3-for-12 in advancement opportunities.

#SeahawkStats: The Seahawks eclipsed the program single-season record for wins, which was set by the 2006 squad … Bryan extended her on-base streak to 12 straight games … Sophomore Kali Jones has also reached safely in six consecutive games after getting a walk and a single against the Camels … Adamczyk’s home run was the first by a UNCW player since Apr. 23 at James Madison … Campbell senior Amber Schisler had a streak of reaching base safely in 26 consecutive plate appearances snapped with a strikeout to end the top of the third inning … Fox earned her second career win in the circle … UNCW went 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts against Campbell this season.

Up Next: The Seahawks advance to face Iona in another elimination game on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

UNCW News Release