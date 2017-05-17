Victim in Clarkton shooting identified - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Victim in Clarkton shooting identified

Bladen County Police responded to a shooting at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton on Wednesday. (Source: WECT) Bladen County Police responded to a shooting at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)
CLARKTON, NC (WECT) -

A fight led to a person being shot and killed in Clarkton on Wednesday.

According to Bladen County authorities, Lonnie Level Smith, 38, was shot multiple times at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton shortly after 6 p.m. Smith was taken to Bladen County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses and Bladen County police at the scene said a large fight involving several people preceded the shooting. There were no reports of anyone else being shot during this incident. 

Two people who were in custody for questioning were later released, and Bladen police said Wednesday night they were talking to a person of interest who came forward voluntarily.

“Right now we are in the early stages of the investigation, but I can tell you we are following leads vigorously,” Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker said in a statement released just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.  

