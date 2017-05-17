Victim in Clarkton shooting dies

Bladen County Police responded to a shooting at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

A person was shot and killed in Clarkton on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people who were in custody for questioning have been released.

According to Bladen County authorities, the shooting took place at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton and the victim was taken to the hospital. The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Investigators are in the Clarkton area talking to potential witnesses. Eyewitnesses at the scene said a large fight involving several people preceded the shooting and that the victim was a male. They did not know what started the fight.

This story will be updated with details when they become available.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.