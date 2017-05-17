Person shot in Clarkton, two suspects in custody

A person was shot in Bladen County on Wednesday afternoon and two people are in custody while Bladen County Police search for other suspects.

According to Bladen County authorities, the shooting took place at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton and the victim was taken to the hospital. The official who spoke to WECT was on his way to the scene and could not confirm the gender, name or age of the victim.

Police were setting up a perimeter in hopes of finding other suspects.

This story will be updated with details when they become available.

