Siggy the dog meets teenager who saved his life

Tyler and Siggy got to meet after he ran into traffic to save him. (Source: WECT)

A teenager ran out in the middle of a busy road to save a dog named Siggy who had jumped into the street.

On Wednesday afternoon, they got to meet again.

Ashley High School senior Tyler Hufstedler said he and his mom Mary saw Siggy on College Road near Hugh MacRae Park during rush hour one Friday.

While his mom stopped traffic, Tyler ran out to chase Siggy.

“I saw this truck coming, and I was like ‘OK, I’ve got to get this dog,’” Tyler said. “So I started running after him and I didn’t even pay attention to the truck. It was just, I had to get him first.”

Tyler grabbed Siggy and took him back to his owner, Laura Schmuldt, who thought her dog would be killed after he broke free from his leash.

“I just thought when he went under that fence, that was it,” Schmuldt told Hufstedler Wednesday. “I turned around so I didn’t have to watch him get killed, and I turn around and there you are with him! That was so incredibly brave.”

Hufstedler called it a “natural instinct.”

“We’ve always had pets,” he said. “It’s just a thing for me. If an animal’s in distress, you help them. If a person’s in distress, you help them. It was kind of the way I was raised and what I was taught.”

Mary said she was proud to see what her son had done, and they weren’t nervous when they decided to stop.

Schmuldt gave the Hufstedlers a bouquet, a thank you card and a framed picture of Siggy.

The Hufstedlers own Fuzzy Peach frozen yogurt, an they said Siggy is welcome to a free treat anytime.

