Caffeine: How much is too much for kids?

How much caffeine is too much for kids? One doctor says any amount.

It's no secret that some kids and teens drink soda and sweet tea regularly.

After a South Carolina teenager recently died from cardiac arrest due to caffeine, WECT asked a pediatrician: How much caffeine is too much for kids?

"Our recommendation is none, zero," Dr. David Hill said. "That's in part because kids' bodies process caffeine more slowly than adults' bodies."

Hill said just an occasional sip of sweet tea can be harmful for children. Even if they do seem to be sleeping well, the caffeine can interfere with a good, healthy sleep cycle. They could also have an underlying heart condition that could worsen with caffeine consumption.

Hill added that parents needed to be wary of energy drinks.

"This type of caffeine can be especially potent, equivalent to several cups of coffee or more," Hill explained.

Since caffeine is so common in drinks we consume every day, Hill said it's important for parents to talk with their kids to ensure they know which drinks to avoid.

"Once kids have an allowance and can go out on their own, you don't know if they're getting an energy beverage to stay awake," Hill said. "If you don't ask the questions, you won't get the answers."

