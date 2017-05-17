Barefoot ready to rebuild Seahawk program

In front of family, friends, fans, and current players, Karen Barefoot was introduced as the new UNCW women’s basketball coach on Wednesday.

Barefoot comes to Wilmington after spending the past six seasons as the head coach at Old Dominion. She takes over a Seahawk program that hasn’t had a winning record in five years.

"I think it's time that this program needs some direction, and I wanted to come in and build a foundation and build it to the top,” Barefoot said. “You can win, and you can win here. There is great energy, great leadership, and I wanted to be part of it."

For UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass, the hire of Barefoot bring new expectations.

“We think she can win in the (Colonial Athletic Association),” Bass said. “And I think in a couple years, she will be competing for the championship of the CAA.”

Winning championships won’t happen overnight and for UNCW and Barefoot, there is work to be done to rebuild the program.

“It’s going to be a process. We really need to get the program going, and get a couple of recruiting classes,” Barefoot said. “But how we play, we can steal some games. Anything can happen. It’s just a commitment that they have to give because we are going to get after it.”

The UNCW women’s basketball program has never won a CAA championship or been to the NCAA Tournament.

