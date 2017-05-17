Bikers preach helmet safety in wake of fatal accident: 'It might save your life'

Bike safety advocates say helmets are crucial to keeping you safe when you need it most. (Source: WECT)

Witnesses on the scene of Monday evening's fatal accident in Wilmington said they did not see bicyclist Megan McClellan, 20, wearing a helmet. Her mother said she bought her one, but that her daughter rarely wore it.

We may never know why McClellan wasn't wearing a helmet when she was struck by an 18-wheeler on South 17th Street, but bike safety advocates say there's a common reason why many don't: the stigma that surrounds putting on a helmet.

"You may not feel like you are cool, but look around and realize you are being safe and you are protecting yourself and you are using your brains," Tammy Swanson, a member of League of American Bicyclists, said. "I'd rather have a goofy looking helmet on my head than take a chance."

Terri Collins said she never takes that chance when she goes out for her morning bike rides. She was involved in a dangerous bike crash eight weeks ago that left her with eight staples in her head.

She said the damage would have been much worse if she wasn't wearing her helmet.

"You never know. It might save your life," Collins said. "It did help save mine because I'm pretty sure that I probably wouldn't be in the shape I'm in now had I not had my helmet on that day."

Today, Collins is able to walk on her job at the 2 Wheeler Dealer. Her boss, Jim Mincher, said Collins is living proof of what purchasing a helmet can provide.

"A helmet is very cheap insurance," Mincher said. "Just walking into the emergency room costs 100 helmets."

For all bikers who are in the market for a helmet, Swanson laid out a few tips to make sure the helmet is safe and secure on your head.

The side straps should always form a V shape below the ears

The chin strap should be snug with just enough room to fit two fingers in the open space

The bill of the helmet should be parallel to the ground. Otherwise, your forehead can be exposed.

Mincher added that bikers should make sure their helmet has a sticker inside that says "CPSC-approved." That means the Consumer Product Safety Commission ran it through a rigorous set of tests to make sure it will protect you when you need it most.

