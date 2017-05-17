Woman shot through both legs in Pender County

A woman was shot through both legs early Saturday morning in Rocky Point. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to the Pender County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a person being shot in the 800 block of Arvida Spur Road in Rocky Point. A 19-year-old female was found shot once with a handgun and the round traveled through both legs.

She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed. Pender authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

