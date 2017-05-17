Pair sought in Wilmington credit card fraud case

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to credit card fraud incidents last month.

According to officials, the man and woman used stolen credit cards and made several fraudulent purchases in the Wilmington area before the victim noticed the illegal transactions.

The incidents reportedly happened on April 15 and April 16.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

