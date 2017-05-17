Opa! Greek festival shares culture with the public

The festival began in 1992 and has grown every year. (Source: WECT)

Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival in Wilmington this weekend. (Source: WECT)

Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival in Wilmington this weekend.

The festival kicks off Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m., but event organizers have been busy getting things set up earlier in the week.

It is designed to share Greek food, faith and culture with the public through music, cooking demonstrations, church tours and Greek dancing.

The festival began in 1992 and has grown every year. According to the event's website, an average of about 15,000 people attend the Greek festival.

Pay a one-time admission of $3 for the entire weekend. Food will be available for purchase at the event.

Or you can even get food to go:

Greek Festival Hours:

May 19 & 20, 2017

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

May 21, 2017

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the church and local charities.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.