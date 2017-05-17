Barefoot promises strong work ethic, high energy at UNCW - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Barefoot promises strong work ethic, high energy at UNCW

Karen Barefoot gives the "Wings Up" sign at her introductory news conference Wednesday. (Source: WECT) Karen Barefoot gives the "Wings Up" sign at her introductory news conference Wednesday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

New UNCW Women's Basketball Coach Karen Barefoot says her team will lead the nation next year in two categories that won't show up in any stat sheets - high fives and floor burns.

"When you put that teal on, it's all work," Head Coach Karen Barefoot said at an introductory event held Wednesday on campus. "We're gonna have fun, but we're gonna earn fun."

Barefoot joins the Seahawks after six seasons as the head coach of Old Dominion University.  Her coaching career began in 1995. When introducing Barefoot, UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass called her an "energetic, passionate visionary."

"I look forward to growing this program into something special, something you can be proud of," Barefoot said. 

Barefoot replaces Adell Harris, who resigned at the end of the season for other opportunities. She will inherit a program that finished 11-20 last season.

"We're going to surprise a lot of people, but we're not going to surprise ourselves," Barefoot said.

