Pender Co. woman accused of breaking into friend's home

A Pender County woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a friend's home in Onslow County and stole some items.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a home break-in on May 15.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Carrie Ann Wolter, 29, of Maple Hill, the same day.

Wolter was charged with breaking and entering and felony larceny.

She was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond and is awaiting her first court appearance.

