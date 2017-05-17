Little Buddy: KeBrian

KeBrian is an easy-going 16-year-old young man seeking a Big Buddy in the Wilmington area.
He loves spending time outdoors and playing basketball with friends. He also enjoys music, television, video games and movies.
He would love to have a positive male influence as a Big Buddy to spend time and shoot some hoops with.
If you are interested in mentoring KeBrian, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out a Big Buddy Application.
Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.
