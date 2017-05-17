Two NC high school students charged in rock-throwing attacks

Trogdon (left) and Varnadoe (right) (Source: WNCN/Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office)

A second teen has been arrested in connection with a rash of rock throwing incidents in Cumberland County over the last two months, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Arnold Jeffery Varnadoe, 18, was arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in northern Cumberland County, Sheriff Ennis Wright said.

Varnadoe is the second Pine Forest High School student to be charged in the incidents in the Linden area.

Varnadoe faces 14 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Walter Wayne Trogdon was arrested last week after deputies connected him to 15 rock-throwing attacks.

Trogdon, 16, was caught Thursday after a deputy noticed during a traffic stop he matched the description of a man who had attacked a person who was walking along Elliot Farm Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Varnadoe was given a $7,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Court on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incidents.