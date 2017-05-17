CFPUA surpasses federal and state drinking water standards

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is among 50 other water treatment plants in North Carolina being honored for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2016. (Source: WECT)

According to the NC Department of Environment and Natural Resources, these water systems showed outstanding turbidity removal which is a key test of drinking water quality.

Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.

While all drinking water systems must meet strict state and federal drinking water standards, these systems met performance goals that are significantly more stringent.

