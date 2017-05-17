Animal abuse suspects can't own pets for 6 months

Two women in Columbus County are not allowed to own animals for six months after facing charges of animal abandonment in September 2016.

According to Animal Control Manager Joey Prince, Casey and Morgan Gore left five dogs in pens with no food and dirty water to drink.

Officers discovered the animals when one escaped during tropical storm Hermine.

The Gores will also have fines, community service and probation requirements. They will return to court in six months to see if they complied with terms of the agreement.

