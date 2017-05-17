'Good Behavior' in need of extras for Christmas-themed episode

It's Christmas in May in the Port City!

The TNT series Good Behavior is in need of some extras for a Christmas-themed episode scheduled to begin shooting this week.

TW Casting said in a news release that the series, which is filmed in the Wilmington area, is looking for "real families" which includes children, teens, and adults of all ethnicities. Potential extras must be 6 years of age and up.

The casting company will also likely need to recruit someone to portray Santa Claus and his helpers.

The episode will begin filming on Thursday, May 18 and will last through early June.

If you are interested, click here to learn more.

The second season of Good Behavior is expected to premiere on Nov. 15.

