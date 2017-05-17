WPD: Woman swings board at Lowe's employees, punches officer - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WPD: Woman swings board at Lowe's employees, punches officer

Deirdre Lashon Clay (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Deirdre Lashon Clay (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A woman who allegedly swung a board at Lowe's employees later punched a police officer during her arrest, Wilmington Police officials said.

Officers were called to a Lowe's Home Improvement on College Road after being alerted by the store's loss prevention that a suspect was stealing items.

As she was leaving the building, the suspect allegedly grabbed a board and started to swing it toward loss prevention employees.

She fled the scene in a truck, which was later located by WPD officers.

During her arrest, Deirdre Lashon Clay is accused of punching one officer in the head and slightly injuring another.

Clay, 45, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault on emergency personnel and resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers.

She was booked under a $150,000 bond.

According to online records, Clay is scheduled to appear in court on June 12 for assault with a deadly weapon, common law robbery and larceny charges from 2016.

The NC Department of Public Safety website states that Clay has multiple previous convictions, including resisting an officer, assault on an officer/state employee and larceny. She completed a 13-month prison sentence in April 2013. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Newly freed Chelsea Manning: 'I'm figuring things out'

    Newly freed Chelsea Manning: 'I'm figuring things out'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-17 15:47:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-17 15:47:50 GMT
    Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.More >>
    Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.More >>

  • Breaking

    Young children among 5 victims killed in I-95 crash Tuesday

    Young children among 5 victims killed in I-95 crash Tuesday

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:58 AM EDT2017-05-17 14:58:38 GMT
    Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

    ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    More >>

    ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly