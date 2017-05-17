WPD: Woman swings board at Lowe's employees, punches officer

A woman who allegedly swung a board at Lowe's employees later punched a police officer during her arrest, Wilmington Police officials said.

Officers were called to a Lowe's Home Improvement on College Road after being alerted by the store's loss prevention that a suspect was stealing items.

As she was leaving the building, the suspect allegedly grabbed a board and started to swing it toward loss prevention employees.

She fled the scene in a truck, which was later located by WPD officers.

During her arrest, Deirdre Lashon Clay is accused of punching one officer in the head and slightly injuring another.

Clay, 45, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault on emergency personnel and resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers.

She was booked under a $150,000 bond.

According to online records, Clay is scheduled to appear in court on June 12 for assault with a deadly weapon, common law robbery and larceny charges from 2016.

The NC Department of Public Safety website states that Clay has multiple previous convictions, including resisting an officer, assault on an officer/state employee and larceny. She completed a 13-month prison sentence in April 2013.

