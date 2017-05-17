Clarendon man accused of selling marijuana from auto shop

A Clarendon man is accused of selling marijuana from an auto service shop.

Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials said that Thomas Blackburn, 30, used K&B Auto at 10268 James B. White Hwy South in Whiteville to keep and sell marijuana.

Blackburn was charged with:

felony sell/deliver marijuana

felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

He was booked under a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.