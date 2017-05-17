Sen. Thom Tillis tweets "I'm fine" from hospital after collapsing during DC race

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says he's "fine" after collapsing during a Washington, D.C., race and being taken away by ambulance.

The Associated Press initially reported that Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city. Tillis later confirmed CPR wasn't performed on him following his collapse.

Tillis was taken away by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Tillis was leading his own team, "Team Tillis" in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event. Many politicians and other prominent figures run the race and proceeds go to charity.

Tillis posted a video to his Twitter account shortly after he was taken to the hospital explaining that he was fine and just overheated during the race. He said no CPR and no special measures were performed on him. Tillis said he's ready to get back to the Hill.

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator, elected to the Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina legislature from 2009-2015. He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.

He is married to Susan Tillis with two children.

It was not immediately known what hospital Tillis was taken to.

