Sen. Thom Tillis released from hospital after collapsing during DC race

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina has been released from the hospital after collapsing during a Washington, D.C. race Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for Tillis issued a statement following his release saying Tillis became dehydrated and overheated during the ACLI Capital Challenge and collapsed.

The Associated Press reported that Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

He was taken away by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and later released after receiving a clean bill of health.

Tillis thanked the good Samaritans and Capitol Police officers who stopped to assist him.

Tillis was leading his own team, "Team Tillis" in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event. Many politicians and other prominent figures run the race and proceeds go to charity.

Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator, elected to the Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina legislature from 2009-2015. He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.

He is married to Susan Tillis with two children.

