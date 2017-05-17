Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during DC race, gets CPR, taken away in ambulance

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and has been taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

Tillis was leading his own team, "Team Tillis" in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event. Many politicians and other prominent figures run the race and proceeds go to charity.

At today's ACLI race, 3 men saved the life of Senator Thom Tillis of NC #bravery @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/gp56mXRvkz — Debra Alfarone (@DebraAlfarone) May 17, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Senator Tillis and his family. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 17, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @SenThomTillis and I wish him a speedy recovery. — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 17, 2017

Hope you'll join Heidi and me in lifting up @ThomTillis in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/lA5XcLrSOy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 17, 2017

Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator, elected to the Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina legislature from 2009-2015. He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.

He is married to Susan Tillis with two children.

It was not immediately known what hospital Tillis was taken to.

