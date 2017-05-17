Kidnapping suspect fakes heart attack to avoid arrest

Three law enforcement agencies — the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Wake County Sheriff's Office — were involved in a dramatic search for a kidnapping victim and suspect Tuesday. (Source: WRAL)

Authorities said a man kidnapped a woman, then abandoned her and his vehicle in a wooded area of Harnett County in an attempt to elude arrest.

Meanwhile, the suspect banged on doors in a neighborhood nearby.

He told a homeowner, Rodney Raimonde, that he was having a heart attack and asked for a ride the hospital.

