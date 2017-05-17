UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Brunswick Co. woman

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Brunswick County after the woman was found alive Wednesday afternoon in Virginia.

Margaret Ward had last been seen at 5291 King Fisher Drive in Shallotte. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office canceled the Silver Alert at 5:28 p.m. and Ward, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, is OK.

