Silver Alert issued for missing Brunswick Co. woman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Brunswick County. 

Margaret Ward was last seen at 5291 King Fisher Drive in Shallotte. 

According to the release, Ward is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. 

Ward is 81 years old, 5' 6" tall and weighs approximately 165 lbs. 

She was last seen wearing a button-up sweater and capri pants. 

Ward is believed to be driving a beige, 2007 Ford Taurus with a North Carolina license plate number XSH2099. 

Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Ashley Stout with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-253-7490. 

