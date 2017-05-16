NCHSAA 3rd round playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA 3rd round playoff scoreboard

Softball

West Brunswick 3, J.F. Webb 2
South Granville 5, South Columbus 4
Whiteville 11, East Columbus 1


Baseball

Cape Fear 1, New Hanover 7 F
West Brunswick 2, Orange 1 F
Topsail 13, West Craven 3 F
Whiteville 5, Riverside 0 F

Boys Lacrosse

Asheville School 14, Cape Fear Academy 16 F

