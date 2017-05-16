Flames shut out UNCW softball 4-0 in NISC

LYNCHBURG, Virginia – Sophomore designated hitter Deidra See collected two hits and drove in three runs to lead Liberty to a 4-0 victory over UNCW in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship at Liberty Softball Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The win elevated Liberty’s record to 39-22 on the season and UNCW’s record dips to 33-19-1.

See hit a home run and added a single to pace the Flames’ six-hit attack while freshman first baseman Autumn Bishop added a 2-for-3 effort.

Sophomore Chase Cassady upped her record to 5-7 after posting her third shutout of the season. She allowed just three hits while throwing a career-high 12 strikeouts.

Sophomore third baseman Hannah Adamczyk led UNCW with two hits in the loss.

Key Moment: Liberty took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when See drove in a pair of runs with a single to center field.

Inside the Box Score: UNCW was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position … Liberty was 6-for-12 in advancement opportunities … UNCW induced 11 ground ball outs by the Flames.

#SeahawkStats: Bryan extended her on-base streak to 11 straight games … However, she had her six-game hitting streak snapped … Adamczyk had her 10th multi-hit game of the season … UNCW suffered its sixth shutout loss of the season … The Seahawks and the Flames met for the first time since 2014.

Up Next: The Seahawks will face Campbell in an elimination game on Wednesday at noon.

