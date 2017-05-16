Tar Heels down Diamond Hawks 7-2

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina -- UNC freshman Tyler Baum allowed two hits over six innings as third-ranked North Carolina beat UNCW, 7-2, on Tuesday at Boshamer Stadium.

The Tar Heels improved to 42-10 and the Seahawks dropped to 26-26.

Baum ran his record to 5-0 on the season with his impressive start. The righthander walked two and fanned five over six innings.

UNC's Tyler Lynn held game-high honors with three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Zack Canada, Brian Mims and Cole Weiss had UNCW's hits on the night. Weiss ruined the shutout bid in the ninth with a two-run single.

UNCW starter Luke Gesell fell to 0-2 after allowing three runs in three innings.

Up next: UNCW continues on the road where it'll close out Colonial Athletic Association play with three games at Towson. The series begins Thursday at 3 p.m.

How it happened: North Carolina was able to build a 2-0 lead through three innings on a leadoff homer by Brandon Riley in the second and a RBI double off the bat of Logan Warmoth in the third. A two-out single by Kyle Datres pushed the UNC lead to 3-0.

Home Runs: UNC: Riley (6, off Lu. Gesell in the second inning, leading off)

Notes: Luke Gesell made his first appearance since a start against William & Mary back on Mar. 26 ... UNCW's three hits were a season-low.

UNCW News Release